Largest employers and largest pay in Tooele County

The state Department of Workforce Services data on wages by sub-sector shines a light on the highest and lowest paying jobs in Tooele County.

The average monthly wage for a job in Tooele County during the third quarter of 2020 ranged, by industry, from $7,421 to $1,295, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

The big money — an average monthly wage of $7,421 — was found in the Utilities sub-sector.

Industries in the Utilities sub-sector, in general, provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal through a permanent infrastructure of lines, mains, and pipes.

While the Utilities sub-sector is the highest paying sub-sector, it also had the lowest average employment at an average of 41 jobs in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The Accommodations and Food Services bottoms out the list of jobs by monthly pay, with an average monthly wage of $1,295.

The sub-sector with the largest number of employees in Tooele County was Education Services, with an average employment of 1,969 employees during 2020’s 3rd quarter. The average monthly wage in the Education Services sub-sector was $3,611.

Second place, in terms of number of employees, was the manufacturing sub-sector, which employed an average of 2,217 with an average monthly wage of $4,921.

Historically, the annual average employment in the manufacturing sub-sector in Tooele County rose from 1,486 in 2001 to 1,758 as of the end of the 3rd quarter in 2020.

The total wages for the manufacturing subsector in Tooele County rose from $53.6 million in 2001 to $90.4 million in 2019.

Transportation and warehouse jobs in Tooele County averaged a monthly wage of $4,002 during the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The Transportation and Warehousing sector generally includes industries providing transportation of passengers and cargo, warehousing and storage for goods, scenic and sightseeing transportation, and support activities related to modes of transportation. Establishments in these industries use transportation equipment or transportation related facilities as a productive asset.

For comparison, an average household wage of $2,183 per month would place a household of four people at the federal poverty level in 2020.

As far as individual employers, the Tooele County School District appears to be Tooele County’s largest employer with 2,119 full and part-time employees.

The U.S. Army comes in second place.

The Department of Workforce Services reports employers by a range of employees to avoid revealing confidential industry information.

DWS list U.S. Army Operations and Support Command in Tooele County with between 500 and 999 employees. They also list the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command with between 250 and 499 employees.

Other large employers in Tooele county include the Walmart Distribution Center with 1000 to 1,999 employees. Purple Innovation has between 500 and 999 employees, according to the DWS.

Cabela’s, Mountain West Medical Center, U.S. Magnesium, and the Walmart store in Tooele all have between 250-499 employees each, according to the DWS report.