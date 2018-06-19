Larry Arthur Deppe, of Kaysville, died as he lived with quiet dignity on June 12, 2018. Larry was born on March 9, 1949, in Tooele, Utah, to Arthur and Florence Pearl Deppe. He graduated from Tooele High School and continued his education at Brigham Young University, where he completed bachelors and masters degrees in accounting. Larry earned his Ph.D. in business administration with a major in accounting and minors in financial economics and research tools and quantitative methods from the University of Utah. Larry was also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

Larry worked as a supervising senior accountant for Arthur Young and Company. He also worked as a cost accountant in healthcare and was manager of budgeting forecasting for a manufacturing company. Larry’s love of teaching took him out of the public sector and into education. He was a professor at Brigham Young University, Westminster College and Weber State University, where he also served as chair of the department.

Larry spoke at many educator’s conferences and published papers in The Journal of Accountancy, The CPA Journal and many other publications. He wrote ancillary materials for four textbooks. Larry served as the Chair of the Utah State Board of Accountancy (UACPA), the first person from academia to serve in this position. Larry also served as treasurer of the UACPA. In 2000 he received the UACPA Outstanding Educator award. In 2016 he was presented with the UACPA Lifetime Member Award.

Larry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Brazil and fulfilled many church callings. He loved teaching and taught Gospel Doctrine in several different wards as well as serving in many other callings. His love of and talent in music gave him the opportunity to serve. He played for many funeral services as an accomplished organist and also accompanied others. Larry and his wife, Christine, performed together for many church meetings and other programs. Larry loved the organ and was an accomplished church organist serving for over 55 years. Even in failing health the last several years, he fulfilled this calling with determination and love.

Larry loved music and also played trumpet, drums and piano. This talent afforded him the opportunity to perform many places including in a dance band. He played in The Utah Piano Quartet, presenting several concerts at Brigham Young University and in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square for the inaugural First Night celebration.

Larry developed a love of trains at an early age as he watched the Tooele Valley Railroad run up the street in front of his house. His trains, on the living room floor, made the same trip in the morning and back in the evening. He loved to watch trains as they traversed the pine-filled canyons and his family spent many enjoyable hours sharing his hobby. Larry was an original member of the Tooele Valley Railroad Museum Board and enjoyed creating the museum in Tooele.

Larry is survived by his wife, Christine (Little), and by his two daughters, Caren Robison (Dustin) and Rebekah Johnson (Jedediah). He is also survived by a sister, Jeannine Bingham (Dennis). His sister, Donna Young (Robert), followed him in death by one day. His family and four grandchildren Draison, Brody, Brinly and Everly will miss his Disney character impersonations, his dry wit, infectious laughter and his fun-loving play. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, James Arthur Deppe.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Meeting House at 200 N. 275 West (Flint Street) in West Kaysville. Friends may visit family on Friday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main, and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment Kaysville City Cemetery.