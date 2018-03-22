Larry Don Bevan passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, after a long valiant battle with leukemia. Born Nov. 5, 1948, he is the son of Leo and Lucille Bevan of Tooele. He served a mission in the British Isles, the fourth generation Bevan to serve there. Larry married Deanne Bingham in January 1972 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

He is survived by his wife Deanne; children, Gary (Angie), Mellissa (Brandon Stubbs), David, Ryan (Lori), Jared (Lonette), Jacob (Tiffany), Christopher (Jenny), Danie, Stevi (Matt Allred), and Kim; 34 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and siblings, Brent, Colleen, Linda and Paul.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carolyn and Joyce; and son Eric.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremont St., Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service on March 24 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East. Tooele, Utah, on March 24 at 4:30 p.m.

