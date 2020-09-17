Larry Jackson Bullough was born Oct. 8, 1934, to Benjamin P. Bullough and Eva Jackson Bullough in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the youngest of four brothers. He married Zenda Claire Clawson, daughter of Charles Leslie and Zenda Zabriskie Clawson, on April 23, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Papa was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a powerful love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served a full time mission to the British Isles. He had many callings and opportunities to serve in the church throughout his life from ward clerk, High Priest group leader, Seventy, and many others, but the one he loved the most was serving in the Salt Lake Temple. He had a wonderful capacity to love and to serve others. He was always there to help someone in need, even after a 14-hour workday.

He could also fix almost anything. Over the years he developed many hobbies and interests from repairing antique cars, bikes and ancient samurai swords to art and genealogy. He was always engaged in some sort of project. He loved finding his next project at garage sales and the local Deseret Industries.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Claire; his parents; in-laws; and brothers Dale, Blaine, and Gary Bullough. Hopefully, heaven was ready for those four to be reunited again. He was also preceded in death earlier this year by is oldest son Michael with whom he shared a birthday.

He leaves behind a large posterity that continues to grow. He is survived by Michael’s wife Cheri, son Brad (Kathy) Bullough, daughter Sue (Ted) Burningham, son Kirk (Lynda) Bullough, and daughter Shannon (Darrin) Smith. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic a private funeral will then take place for immediate family members only.

The family would like to thank Jenny Eva for the wonderful kindness she has given during these last couple of years as well as the entire staff and caregivers from The Beehive House and Rocky Mountain Hospice.

In honor of Larry, please go out and do something kind for someone in need.