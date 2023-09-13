Each year Mountain Land Physical Therapy holds an adaptive water ski activity in Vernon to make it possible for individuals experiencing disabilities to enjoy water skiing.

This year the event took place on Thursday, July 13 and Thursday, Aug. 10 from around 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Last Chance Lakes off the Pony Express Road west of SR-36.

Each day there were 12 to 14 skiers, the most there has ever been. During the event the participants were able to enjoy water skiing with adapted equipment to fit their needs.

A boat pulled the participants around the lake in an adaptive seat while they skied sitting down. Another boat contained three to four “jumpers” who were ready to dive into the water in case the skier tipped over and needed help getting situated again.

The seats are made to promote stability and balance and the water helps those with disabilities feel weightless during their ride.

Patients who were able held onto a rope attached to the first boat. Those who weren’t able to hold on had the rope attached to their ski.

“There are so many different stories,” Doug Gardiner, director of marketing at Mountain Land Physical Therapy said. “Some people have a neurological condition; for some it’s an injury. It’s cool to see them go from their darkest hour to stepping up and doing this… Although their lives have changed, there is still so much hope … It’s so fun to see them get out there and have fun.1`”

In the future, staff and volunteers want to grow the event and allow more people to try adaptive skiing.

They also want to figure out a way to loan out their skis, so disabled individuals can water ski all summer long instead of having to wait for the adaptive ski day.

The event was created by Rick Lybbert, president of Mountain Land Physical Therapy over 20 years ago.

Originally the event was held at Utah Lake, but the waters on the lake were too rough for participants and the lake wasn’t wheelchair accessible, posing several issues.

Thus “Last Chance Lakes” were created in 2008. The land surrounding the lakes was subdivided to build around 20 homes. One lake is 2,300 feet long and 275 feet wide. The other is 2,200 feet long and 200 feet wide. They are both about 10 feet deep.

To inquire about participating or volunteering with the adaptive ski days next year, email Gardiner at Doug.Gardiner@mlpt.com.