Last government study committee member appointed

Tooele County now has an 11-member committee charged with studying the county’s form of government.

The county government study appointment council met Tuesday night and selected Howard Murray, former mayor of Granstville, to serve as the 11th member on the county government study committee.

The committee will now evaluate the county’s current three-member county commission form of government and determine if it should remain or be changed to a different form.

The appointment council selected 11 people last week to serve on the study committee. However, one member, Ron Allen, was later found to be a public employee, which disqualified him. State law disallows public employees from serving on government study committees.

The appointment council spent 15 minutes discussing two possible replacements for Allen: Murray and Joe Johnston of Stockton.

The vote for either men was tied with appointment council chairman Kim Halladay previously excused from attending.

Scott Rybarik and Tracy Shaw voted for Johnston; Robert Gowans and Charlie Roberts voted for Murray.

Additional discussion followed the initial vote.

Rybarik and Shaw explained that while Grantsville had representation on the study committee, Stockton did not.

Rybarik said the committee already had plenty of people from the county’s urban areas and people who had lived in Tooele County for a long time.

“Johnston is relatively a newcomer,” Rybarik said. “He adds that perspective to the committee. He will need to study things out and do research to reach decisions and not rely on gut instincts or relationships.”

Gowans said he favored Murray because of his broad knowledge of the county and civic experience.

“I think Howard will be able to represent not just Grantsville, but also the rural parts of the county as well,” Gowans said.

Shaw offered to change her vote and said the study committee was too important to let a flip of the coin decide who should be on the committee.

“If anybody asks why Stockton isn’t represented on the study committee, they can listen to the recording,” Shaw said. “You have stated your position very well.”

A re-vote was held and the result was 2-1 for Murray. Shaw abstained.

Murray will join the committee with Rob Clausing, Stansbury Park; Whitney Cook, Grantsville; Brett Coombs, Tooele; Robin Douglas, Tooele; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Eric Gumbrecht, Tooele; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; Daniel Pacheco, Tooele; Kent Sagers, Vernon; and Maria Sweeten, Erda.

State law calls for the county commission to convene the first meeting of the study committee within 10 days after the county commission receives written notice from the appointment council of the study committee’s appointed members.

The study committee must submit its report to the county commission no later than one year after its first meeting.

The study committee’s report is to include three things: a recommendation as to whether or not the three-member commission form of government should be changed, and if a change is recommend.

If a change is recommeneded, the study committee’s report must also include a detailed draft of the proposed change with implementing provisions.

The report is also to include any additional recommendations to improve efficiency and economy of the administration of county government.