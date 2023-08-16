On Saturday, Aug. 19, Grantsville City officials will host their last Grantsville Saturday Series at Cherry Street Park, featuring Tom Cruise.

The event will take place at the park, located across the street from Grantsville High School at 8:30 p.m. or around dusk. During the movie, there will be popcorn available for free. Those interested in attending should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

The movie playing will be a fairly recent blockbuster starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Miles Teller. It is rated PG-13 and is not advised for young children.

“We will bring the popcorn. You bring a chair or blanket and a friend, and let’s have some final summer fun together,” Jolene Jenkins, organizer of the event and a Grantsville City Council member said.