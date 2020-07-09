Late night motorcycle accident on SR-36

A motorcycle accident with a semi-truck on SR-36 caused serious injuries to the rider.

According to Colton Freckleton with the Utah Highway Patrol, an accident occurred Wednesday evening at 10:30 p.m.

The accident happened when a semi-truck made a U-turn on state Route 36 and Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park. A motorcycle that was traveling north on SR-36 wasn’t able to stop in time.

The motorcycle skidded on its side and the rider made contact with the semi-truck, according to Freckleton.

The rider of the motorcycle was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with moderate but serious injuries, according to Freckleton.