Late season snow storms will help fill reservoirs

With the snowpack in Tooele/Rush Valley at 172% of the median snow water equivalent for this time of year, another winter storm struck Tooele Valley just in time to remind county residents that astronomically spring doesn’t start until March 20.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Sunday, Feb. 19, alerting Tooele Valley residents of an incoming storm that may drop 6 to 12 inches of snow, or possibly more in some areas.

The warning said the storm would hit on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and the snow would accumulate through Wednesday night, Feb. 21.

UDOT officials warned commuters to either work from home on Wednesday or leave plenty early to allow for snow delays.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Tooele/Rush Valleys called for breezy, snow and colder weather on Wednesday. Heavy snow was expected for Wednesday morning with high temperatures in the mid-20s. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy with lows near 15, according to the NWS.

Thursday should remain breezy with a 40% chance of snow in the afternoon. Friday the chance of snow picks up to 50%.

Utah’s snowpack may be above the usual April peak but snow storms, like this one, are still needed to keep the snowpack above normal — providing a spring thaw that will help raise the level of reservoirs and lakes that are below normal level.

Many reservoirs are expected to fill, while larger water bodies will take multiple years of above-average snowpack to fill. Cold temperatures and an effective melt are needed to begin refilling reservoirs, according to the state Division of Water Resources.

The Great Salt Lake has risen a foot and a half since its historic low set in early November 2022. This is due to direct precipitation and inflows to the lake. For context, the lake rose just over a foot all of last year, according to the Division of Water Resources.

“This is our opportunity year,” said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources. “In order to take full advantage of our plentiful snowpack, we must continue to use our water wisely. One good snow year won’t pull the state out of drought. And by using less water, we will become more drought resilient.”

The latest record snowfall in Tooele County was 0.5 inches on June 6, 1995, according to extremeweatherwatch.com.