Latest printing technology comes to county

New digital presses at Transcript Bulletin Publishing offer printing industry’s best quality, price and convenience ♦

The latest technology in digital printing is now available on Main Street in Tooele City at Transcript Bulletin Publishing, according to a company official.

“To keep up with technology and offer our customers the highest quality, we invested in two leading edge digital printers in October of last year,” said Clayton Dunn, vice president and associate publisher of Transcript Bulletin Publishing.

Both digital printers purchased by the company are part of Xerox’s Versant line of digital color presses.

The Xerox Versant 180 Color Digital Press prints up to 80 pages per minute on a variety of stock and includes the ability for mixed stock runs. Using automatic color calibration and ultra high resolution, the Versant 180 produces high quality printing.

The Versant 180 is used for lower quantity printing projects with high quality, according to Dunn.

The other machine now in use at the company is the Xerox Versant 3100 digital color press.

The Versant 3100 automates the production of books, magazines, business cards, posters, wedding and graduation announcements — virtually any color printing, according to Dunn.

“The Versant 3100 can print using variable data,” Dunn said. “It can print individual names, QR codes, or other information on brochures, tickets, or other products.”

The Versant digital press also folds, cuts and binds, according to Dunn.

Using exclusive technology that includes low-gloss, low-melt dry toner, four times the industry standard resolution, and 10-bit rendering, the Versant 3100 produces detailed and vibrant color output that is crisp and clear, according to Xerox.

The Versant 3100 also uses automated color calibration and image to media alignment technology along with robust finishings, including a perfect bound looking binding.

“You can’t get better quality anywhere else,” Dunn said. “People in Tooele don’t need to run into Salt Lake to get quality color printing. We have the latest technology in the industry right here.”

The pay off for the customer is not only the quality, but also speed and price, according to Dunn.

“Processes that used to cost hundreds of dollars can be done on the Versant presses for tens of dollars,” Dunn said. “That makes high quality color printing affordable for customers who want a lower quantity of printing, and we can deliver those projects usually in the same day.”

Transcript Bulletin Publishing has a long history of investing in the industry’s latest technology, including being the first newspaper in Utah that was printed using the lithography method of printing, according to a history of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin written by Publisher Emeritus Joel Dunn.

“This latest investment in new digital presses continues our long tradition of quality printing and customer service that dates back to 1894,” said Clayton Dunn.

Transcript Bulletin Publishing is a full-service design, prepress, and printing company that can handle print orders of single to thousands of copies. Transcript Bulletin Publishing produces corporate identities and logos, business letterhead and envelopes, kit covers, annual reports, newsletters, brochures, catalogs, mailers, calendars, marketing campaigns, magazines, books by self-publishers, tabloid newspapers, broadsheet newspapers, posters, signs, banners, billboards, cards, announcements, and wedding invitations.

Transcript Bulletin Publishing is located at 58 N. Main Street in Tooele. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 435-882-0050 or visit tbpublishing.com.

Transcript Bulletin Publishing is the parent company of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.