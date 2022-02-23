Latest social media school challenge: Orbeez gun

Another social media challenge has erupted in Tooele County Schools.

The Orbeez airsoft gun challenge, reportedly spread through the Tik Tok platform, has reached schools across the nation and state, including Tooele County.

The Tooele County School District issued a public statement to inform the public of this latest social media challenge.

Orbeez guns project a small diameter “orb” projectile. Though marketed as a toy, the projectiles are capable of inflicting injury, and firing one at an unwilling person can be a crime, warns the Tooele County School District in their statement.

The social media challenge involves shooting random people with Orbeez airsoft guns.

“We have had multiple incidents at the high school level of students bringing the airsoft guns into school and shooting them at teachers and students. The recent incidents are being handled with the TCSD Case Management Team as well as through the Tooele City Police Department,” reads the Tooele County School District’s statement.

“This behavior will not be tolerated. It is considered a safe school violation and can result in suspension and referral to juvenile court,” continues the statement.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property.

“We ask that parents and guardians speak with their students about the consequences and potential dangers of participating in these types of ‘games/challenges.’ We also encourage you to speak with your child about reporting to an adult when something doesn’t feel right,” the school district asked in its statement.

Reporting by students and staff members allows the school district to address situations immediately before it becomes too late. Reports can also be made anonymously using the SafeUT app, said district officials.

Earlier in the school year, viral social media “challenges” in schools involved vandalism, theft, threats of gun violence and slapping teachers.