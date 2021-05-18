Latter-day Saints break ground, dedicate site

‘The temple is truly a house of peace’ ♦

A dot landed in Tooele City on Saturday morning.

Around 300 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on a spot on the east side of Tooele to witness the groundbreaking and dedicatory prayer for the site of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

Members of the groundbreaking committee aided by local contractors and a nursery transformed the dry, almost barren land, into an oasis of landscaping boulders and greenery with the background of the snow-capped Stansbury Mountain range with Deseret Peak in center stage.

Attendance at the temple site was limited by state and local COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time the ceremony was planned. The ceremony was broadcast live online.

Latter-day Saint prophets and leaders since Brigham Young have spoken of the time when temples would “dot the earth.”

For Merna Dalton, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, a temple in Tooele meant that day had arrived.

“Remember the saying — that ‘temples will dot the earth someday?’ It’s someday,” she said. “We love temples, and we love that Heavenly Father puts temples so that it will remind us that families can be together forever.”

Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy, and a Grantsville resident, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. Elder Berne S. Broadbent, Area Seventy, also attended and participated in the ceremony.

“This temple will be a great blessing to us,” said Elder Hales. “I am so grateful that we can be here today to start construction symbolically of this great temple.”

Temples are not ordinary places for Sunday worship for Latter-day Saints.

Temples are where “heaven and earth intersect” said Elder Hales in his remarks before he offered a dedicatory prayer for the temple site.

Latter-day Saint temples are considered houses of God, a place of holiness and peace separate from the preoccupations of the world. They provide a place where Church members make formal promises and commitments to God. They are also the place where the highest sacraments of the faith occur — the marriage of couples and the “sealing” of families for eternity, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints newsroom website.

“I have prayed that we would be able to have a temple in this valley, and I am so grateful to be able to be here as we break ground for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple,” said Tooele resident Dianne Rose during the ceremony.

Temples serve as the only place where ceremonies such as baptism and eternal marriage can be performed in behalf of those who have died — a practice that Latter-day Saints believe was followed in New Testament times, but was later lost, according to their newsroom website.

“God the Father loves us, He knows us, He’s concerned about us, and [He] wants us to be in this holy edifice,” said Tooele resident Kim Halladay during the program.

Latter-day Saints believe Temples point to Jesus Christ and their eventual life with Him, their Heavenly Father and their family members on the condition of faithfulness to Christ’s teachings, according to the Church’s website.

“It (the Temple) is going to help us find our way home,” said Elder Hales.

The Deseret Peak Temple will be built on 17.98 acres at 2400 North 400 West in Tooele City.

The land was donated by Perry Homes.

The three story temple will be 70,000 square feet with a separate 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse to be built to the north of the temple, sharing a parking lot with the temple.

“We’re drawn to the temple, particularly in these times of great difficulty and calamity and chaos,” said Elder Hales. “The temple is truly a house of peace, where we can go and feel comfort and peace.”

President Russell M. Nelson, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, traveled to Tooele County to visit potential temple sites and selected the location, according to Elder Hales.

President Nelson announced in the Church’s April 2019 General Conference that a temple would be built in the Tooele Valley.

In January 2021 President Nelson announced the current location of the temple. He also announced at that time that the name of the temple would be the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

The Church currently has 252 temples either announced, under construction, or in operation.

“Help us that through the Atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we might be prepared and worthy to enter Thy sacred house to receive the blessings of exaltation available for ourselves and for our ancestors. … Please bless all that will live in this temple district that they will feel the godly power of this sacred edifice,” said Elder Hales, as he offered the dedicatory prayer.