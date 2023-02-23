LaVar Reid Smith

Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

Obit LaVar Reid SmithMay 14, 1943 – Feb. 10, 2023

Our beloved husband and father was unexpectedly called home to his Heavenly Father on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife Margit; children Mark (Tracy) Smith, Michelle (Charlie) Sterrett, Kristine (Mark) Russell, Jeffrey (Pam) Smith; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren with two more due to arrive in June.

The family also lost a dear aunt LaVerne Fisco just three days prior to losing LaVar.

A celebration of life for both our loved ones will be held March 11, 2023, at the Tooele South Stake Center, 1025 Southwest Dr., Tooele, Utah, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.

