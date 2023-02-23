LaVerne Elizabeth Fisco

Our beautiful and loving mother LaVerne Elizabeth Wall Fisco was called back to live with our Heavenly Father Feb. 7, 2023. After many years fighting her battle with heart and Parkinson’s diseases, she gracefully and very peacefully passed through the gates to eternal comfort and happiness. She was such a sweet spirit and lived a long and prosperous life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her son Michael, her mother Grace, her father Laverne, and numerous aunts and uncles.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Laverne Joseph and Grace Wall, Sep. 28, 1938. She grew up with four siblings: Illene (Blaine), Gail (Kay), Margit (LaVar) and Larry (Terry). After high school she met the love of her life Richard Falco Fisco (deceased) and they were married July 20, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. During their 66 years together they brought five children into the world: Richard (Marsha), Terri (Kary), Michael (deceased), Steven (Gina), and Antony (Michelle). She has 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She traveled alongside her husband and children as he served his country. She made many life long friends as they moved from place to place.

Nurturing and teaching her children was her absolute main priority throughout her life. She was always there for any of her children in times of need. Sewing was her passion and she spent many, many hours with her sister Margit in the sewing room creating clothes, gifts and special items for others. Mom loved camping and participating in mountain man rendezvous with her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends at reunions and gatherings.

Mom was a pure example of selflessness. She always put others before herself and assisted anyone in need no matter what the circumstance. Her main goal in life was to serve others and remained her center of attention throughout her life in all things.

She stayed close to her Heavenly Father and always kept his teachings very close to her heart, giving her stability and strength through all the trials she was given. She always had a cheerful attitude and a smile for everyone she met and her heart was always full of love and compassion.

We will dearly miss our mom, but we know you have stepped into eternal life with family and friends who have gone before you. Mom, until we meet again you will always be in our hearts and thoughts. We love you so much!

A celebration of life for LaVerne E. Fisco is planned for March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 1025 Southwest Drive, Tooele, Utah.