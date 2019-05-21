Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Competitors take aim down the rifle range at the Tactical Top Shot 3-gun Competition last Friday at Dugway Proving Ground. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)
  • Tennille Chidester takes a shot during Friday’s competition. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)
  • Ketrah Dekanich holds her award for winning the Women’s Factory Class at the Top Shot Competition. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)
  • Phillip Vollmer with Unified Police Department won the Men’s Division of the Practical Class and had the fastest overall time of all competitors. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)
  • Tennille Chidester was the winner in the Women’s Division of the Practical Class. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)
  • Kirk Holmer with the Utah Army National Guard was the top shooter in the Men’s Factory Class. (Courtesy Patrick Carnahan)

May 21, 2019
Law enforcement, military take aim at Top Shot competition

Some of the best shots in the state of Utah gathered at Dugway Proving Ground for the Tactical Top Shot 3-Gun Competition last Friday. 

The annual event is hosted by Dugway’s Directorate of Emergency Services during National Police Week, with local, state and regional law enforcement officers, military personnel and civilian competitors taking aim. There were 72 shooters competing in Friday’s event, held at Dugway’s Firearms Range Complex. 

The three-gun competition tested participants’ abilities with the rifle, shotgun and pistol.

Competitors tackled five different courses, which included long-range rifle with targets up to 518 yards away, combined rifle and pistol, three gun, pistol and shotgun courses. The awards for the event were determined by combined time over the five courses. 

There were two classes — factory, with a pump shotgun and no optics, and practical, with a semi-automatic rifle with optics — and a men’s and women’s division in each class. 

Kirk Holmer, with the Utah Army National Guard, was the top men’s shooter in the factory class, while Ketrah Dekanich, a Tooele High School graduate in U.S. Army ROTC, won the women’s division. 

The men’s division of the practical class was won by Phillip Vollmer with Unified Police Department and Tennille Chidester, a civilian competitor, won the women’s division. Vollmer, who also won the practical class in 2018, completed the five courses with the fastest overall time of 198.16 seconds.

 

