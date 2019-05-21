Law enforcement, military take aim at Top Shot competition

Some of the best shots in the state of Utah gathered at Dugway Proving Ground for the Tactical Top Shot 3-Gun Competition last Friday.

The annual event is hosted by Dugway’s Directorate of Emergency Services during National Police Week, with local, state and regional law enforcement officers, military personnel and civilian competitors taking aim. There were 72 shooters competing in Friday’s event, held at Dugway’s Firearms Range Complex.

The three-gun competition tested participants’ abilities with the rifle, shotgun and pistol.

Competitors tackled five different courses, which included long-range rifle with targets up to 518 yards away, combined rifle and pistol, three gun, pistol and shotgun courses. The awards for the event were determined by combined time over the five courses.

There were two classes — factory, with a pump shotgun and no optics, and practical, with a semi-automatic rifle with optics — and a men’s and women’s division in each class.

Kirk Holmer, with the Utah Army National Guard, was the top men’s shooter in the factory class, while Ketrah Dekanich, a Tooele High School graduate in U.S. Army ROTC, won the women’s division.

The men’s division of the practical class was won by Phillip Vollmer with Unified Police Department and Tennille Chidester, a civilian competitor, won the women’s division. Vollmer, who also won the practical class in 2018, completed the five courses with the fastest overall time of 198.16 seconds.