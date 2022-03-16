Law enforcement officials talk bullying

Editor’s note: This is the third of a three part series that looks at bullying in our community, examining the extent of the issue, how we deal with it as a community and other possible solutions.

To some people, bullying may seem like a non-issue; just a bunch of children on the playground teasing one another.

Other people see bullying as an issue that can go too far and in certain circumstances may need to be reported to the police.

No matter where you stand on bullying, law enforcement officers say that bullies can be charged for a variety of crimes, because certain bullying behaviors are illegal and can be prosecuted as such.

Bullying has been a concern of law enforcement officers for a long time.

According to stopbullying.gov, children who take part in bullying are more likely to engage in other illegal, antisocial, or worrisome behaviors that may come down to the attention of those in the law enforcement community.

Children and youth who bully are more likely than those who don’t bully to get into fights, vandalize property, steal, and carry weapons. They are also more likely to drop out of school, use alcohol, cigarettes, and marijuana.

The act of bullying itself is not criminal, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department, but certain aspects of bullying can be prosecuted, he said.

“Bullying is a school administrative issue,” Hansen said. “Bullying comes in many different forms. The police will look at the type of bullying, on a case-by-case basis, and decide if it falls under something criminal such as assault, threats of violence, harassment, stalking, etcetera.”

Often, bullying falls under the category of assault, which is defined by Utah Criminal Code 76-5-102 as an attempt, with unlawful force or violence, to do bodily injury to another; or an act, committed with unlawful force or violence, that causes bodily injury to another or creates a substantial risk of bodily injury to another.

“Bullying can absolutely venture into the assault side of the criminal code and often does,” Hansen explained. “If the bully assaults another student, they are guilty of a class B misdemeanor. If the assault causes substantial bodily injury, it is a class A misdemeanor.”

Parents whose students are being bullied should first address the issue with the school, according to Hansen.

“If the bullying is occurring at school, the students and parents need to alert the school administration,” he said. “The police department and Tooele County School District take the safety of students very seriously. If the parents believe the bullying rises to the level of a criminal nature, then we should absolutely be noticed. The school administration can work with the School Resource Officers to help monitor the students involved.”

Paul Wimmer, Tooele County Sheriff, echoed Hansen’s words.

“There are behaviors or conduct in the course of bullying that are criminal in nature, but there are also elements of bullying that do not have a criminal nexus,” Wimmer said. “People can report bullying to us but we aren’t going to do the report as bullying, because bullying itself is not illegal, but if during the course of bullying, they commit a crime such as assault, threats, or extortion, that’s illegal.”

“We want people to report it to us, so we can figure out what’s going on,” Wimmer continued speaking about adult bullying.

Wimmer also echoed Hansen’s advice about first reporting bullying in children to school officials.

“A child in school being bullied can report it to their school,” he said. “If the bullying doesn’t rise to a criminal level, schools do, under an administrative code, have a requirement to take bullying seriously and address it. That’s where things like pervasive teasing can be addressed where the school would take some sort of an action.”

Scott Broadhead, Tooele County attorney has seen those who have participated in bullying, prosecuted for things like abuse and stalking, and other charges that Hansen and Wimmer mentioned.

“When local policing agencies send us reports requesting charges to be filed, we review and file charges if appropriate,” Broadhead said speaking about bullying concerning adults.

For bullying related to children, most reports go to the juvenile probation office for review.

Those who have been bullied should report it, according to Broadhead.

“Please report bullying to someone in authority,” he said. “Ignoring it won’t make it go away. If it goes unchecked, bullying is likely to escalate. In relation to children, they are in a particularly emotionally vulnerable stage of their lives and bullying has a significantly greater impact on them than it does an adult. An adult or parent telling a child to get over it or suck it up isn’t good enough. A child and parent should know that there is a large reservoir of good people that are willing to help.”