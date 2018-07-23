Law officials hike security for Country Fan Fest

While country music fans watch their favorite performers this weekend at Country Fan Fest, increased law enforcement and security forces will be closely watching them.

“We’ve asked our security company to increase personnel presence by 30 percent,” said Bracken Hudson, festival director. “We’ll also have security from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department, Grantsville Police Department and UHP.

“We don’t want people to be scared, we just want them to know security is in place,” he said. “Also, if people do hear of any threats while out there, we want them to report it to security.”

Kane Consulting, Inc. of Woods Cross handles security for Country Fan Fest at Deseret Peak Complex.

The increase in law enforcement for Country Fan Fest, which opens Thursday and ends Sunday, is in response to last October’s deadly mass shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival across from the Luxor Hotel and diagonally across from the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas strip.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on the festival from the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring 546 before taking his own life.

“We’re not oblivious to the fact that mass shootings can happen. I’m sure it’s still on everybody’s mind,” said Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Eli Wayman. “We just want to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Wayman supervises the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit for the sheriff’s office.

“The main thing for us is to be visible,” he said. “There will be an average of 10-12 uniforms on the ground at all times during the festival along with other officers in plainclothes.”

Sheriff Paul Wimmer said his department planned to step up additional security efforts for this year’s Country Fan Fest back in October after the Las Vegas shooting.

“I don’t think there’s a law enforcement professional that doesn’t recognize the vulnerability of a mass gathering,” Wimmer said.

Hudson said about 5,000 people should arrive on Thursday, and the crowd could swell to 10,000 on Friday and Saturday.

Wayman said two armored watchtowers supplied by Dugway Proving Ground will be used during the festival.

“We’ll position one by the entrance where we can see people coming in from the camping area, and another one over by the stage area,” Wayman said. “They will provide us with a good 360-degree view.”

The lieutenant said there is more concern about somebody shooting from among the crowd than from an elevated position on top of a building because of the lack of tall buildings at Deseret Peak Complex.

There will also be a joint command center in one room where all law enforcement can coordinate efforts and effectively communicate.

“Communications will be better than it has been in the past,” Wayman said.

Public law enforcement agencies working the event will include the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Grantsville Police Department.

“We have been in touch with UHP and there will be a number of canine sweeps through the facility and a few bomb dogs just to deter anything suspicious,” Wayman said.

UHP will be available to control traffic flow, but no particular road closures have been announced, according to Wayman.

He said visitors will get a specific travel path when they buy tickets at countryfest.com.

The festival director said spaces for camping are sold out at the VIP campground inside Deseret Peak and also sold out at the general campground west of the facility.

“This is the first year we have had to open up an additional campground,” Hudson said. “We will have 1,000 trailers camped out at the festival.”

About 20 country music artists are scheduled to perform at this year’s festival. Campgrounds open at 10 a.m. on Thursday with activities to follow and music starting on the campground stage at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, music kicks off on Deseret Peak’s main stage at 2:15 p.m. and continues until Sunday evening.

Tickets are still available at countryfanfest.com.