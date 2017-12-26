Lawsuit between Grantsville and County grinds on

The Grantsville City lawsuit against Tooele County has been slowly moving through 3rd District Court, with activity earlier this month.

The lawsuit, which alleges a breach of contract in an agreement to provide sewer and water to Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus, seeks not less than $1.2 million in total compensatory and punitive damages.

Back on Oct. 25, Grantsville City submitted a motion for partial summary judgment on a portion of the counterclaim submitted by Tooele County, which alleged Grantsville City breached its contract by annexing an area including Deseret Peak and the race track prior to fulfilling its obligations.

In the motion for summary judgment, Grantsville City stated there was no dispute to the annexation area, which included additional privately-held properties as requested by the owners and passed through the lieutenant governor’s office.

The city argues it levied taxes on property in the annexation area following its addition to the city in November 2014 and no resident contested the annexation in court within a year. Collecting property tax for more than one year and not contesting the annexation are the two tests which determine if an annexation is valid, according to Utah Code, Grantsville City argued.

In a response submitted on Dec. 1, the County argued the validity of the annexation can be questioned because Tooele County is not governed by the state’s municipal code as a governmental entity and the City has not levied taxes against the County’s holdings within the annexation area.

The County also contended Miller Motorsports Park only paid taxes for one year, 2015, and not Уmore than one yearФ as required by the state code. The County became the property owner of the racetrack in 2015.

The County response argues the City did not collect taxes in 2014 due to annexation completing in November 2014, which the City did not contend. Grantsville City did state it collected taxes in 2015 and 2016, thus meeting the state code’s requirement of collecting property tax for more than one year.

In a response filed on Dec. 8, Grantsville City said Tooele County’s non-payment of taxes on its property isn’t relevant to its argument the annexation is invalid because Tooele County is not a taxpayer. The City argued state code requires only taxpayers pay taxes to meet the requirement of a valid annexation.

Grantsville City filed its lawsuit against the County in April, after Tooele County did not allow the City to provide water and sewer service per a March 2014 interlocal agreement between the entities. The 2014 agreement said the current and future water and sewer needs for Deseret Peak and racetrack were “best served on a permanent basis by the City through the annexation of the annexation area into the city.”

The 2014 agreement states that city staff would defer the annexation until after the City, County and district agreed upon an invoice for the work and the City determined the improvements and transfers in the scope of work were completed “in good faith and to its reasonable satisfaction.”

Grantsville City awarded an engineering contract in March 2014 and a construction contract in December 2015 for the Sheep Lane sewer line, according to the lawsuit. Construction on the $280,000 project began in January 2016 but was halted just prior to completion at the request of the County commission.

Tooele County submitted a request for disconnection on its property within the annexation area in Sept. 2016, which was unanimously rejected by the Grantsville City Council.

On March 15, the County entered into an agreement to have Tooele City continue providing wastewater and sewer service to Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus.

The County also approved on March 14 an agreement with Stansbury Park Improvement District to establish the special service district as the regional wastewater provider for northern Tooele Valley. The agreement included providing sewer service to Deseret Peak and Utah Motorsports Campus as justification for the regional sewer network.

The County alleged Grantsville City’s work on the Sheep Lane sewer line was a prerequisite to closing of the contract, which was not intended to be completed until the end of 2016.

In its lawsuit, the County said Tooele City has been providing water and sewer service to the county property, as well as police and other emergency services during county-sponsored events.

In the original lawsuit, Grantsville City said it has provided water to Deseret Peak since an agreement was signed in January 2003.