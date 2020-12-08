Lawsuit filed to invalidate Erda incorporation vote

6,500 acres improperly included in incorporation, says complaint ♦

The vote to incorporate Erda has landed in court.

While 51.6% of the proposed Erda City voters approved a plan to incorporate at last month’s ballot box, a lawsuit filed by one large landowner may derail the path of incorporation for Tooele County’s newest town.

Attorneys representing Six Mile Ranch, which own 6,500 acres included in the boundary of the proposed Erda City, filed a complaint in the 3rd District Court on Thursday asserting that their property was never intended by their owners to be included in the feasibility study or the boundary of Erda City.

In the complaint, the plaintiff’s assert that John and Mark Bleazard, two of six owners of Six Mile Ranch, signed the request for the feasibility on behalf of their personal property in Erda, but not on behalf of Six Mile Ranch.

Mark and John Bleazard contend that they were never asked to sign on behalf of Six Mile Ranch. They also assert that petition sponsors never showed them a map of the proposed incorporated area, nor did they ever tell the Bleazards that Six Mile Ranch was going to be part of the new city, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that petition documents were altered after they were signed by the Bleazards to indicate that they had signed as owners of Six Mile Ranch.

The phrase “Owners of ‘Six Mile Ranch’’” was added above John and Mark Bleazard’s signatures on the request for the feasibility study after they had signed the document and without the Bleazards’ knowledge.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office tried to reach the Bleazards to confirm that they had authorization to sign for Six Mile Ranch and intended to do so. The feasibility request listed ther personal addresses in Erda.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office let the feasibility study and incorporation vote proceed without confirmation from the Bleazard’s that Six Mile Ranch was part of the deal, according to the complaint.

On Oct. 14, 2020, John Bleazard submitted a statement to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in which he said, “I did not nor could not sign as a representative of Six Mile Ranch Corp., and was never informed that any Six Mile Ranch property was being considered as part of the Erda City boundaries. I only discovered the inclusion of this property after a map of the proposed Erda City was published.”

Mark Bleazard submitted a similar statement.

According to their attorney, it came to a point where it was too late to do anything before the election, ballots had already been printed and mailed. Six Mile Ranch decided to wait until the election was over to see if legal action was needed. If incorporation failed, the Bleazard’s concerns would be moot.

Without the inclusion of Six Mile Ranch’s 6,500 acres, the proposed Erda City incorporation area would not be ineligible for incorporation under Utah law, according to the complaint.

The complaint asks the 3rd District Court to invalidate the 2020 election outcome supporting the incorporation of Erda.

Attorney’s for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office or the Erda incorporation sponsors have not yet responded to the complaint.