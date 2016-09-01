Lawsuit filed to stop RDA from buying track

Tooele County has concocted a scheme to launder the title to Utah Motorsports Campus to get around a judge’s ruling, according to attorneys for Center Point Management, the rejected high bidder for the racetrack.

Center Point’s attorneys filed a complaint in 3rd District Court in Tooele County on Tuesday that challenges the county’s sale of the racetrack to the county’s redevelopment agency for $20 million.

That sale to the county’s RDA was approved by the county commission on Aug. 24. The county RDA voted unanimously to buy the racetrack Wednesday night.

“The purported sale is unlawful and illegal because it violates Judge Adkins’ [previous] order and attempts to proceed with essentially the exact same transaction which Judge Adkins found to be illegal — albeit after the title to the property has been ‘laundered’ via an intermediate transfer to the agency,” wrote Center Point’s attorneys in the complaint.

In 2015, Tooele County accepted Mitime Investment and Development Group’s $20 million offer for the racetrack and rejected Center Point Management’s $22.5 million proposal.

Tooele County officials claimed that the Mitime offer had a better long-term impact for the county. Center Point filed a complaint after its offer was rejected. During the ensuing trial, Center Point raised its offer to $28.1 million.

In his ruling on the 2015 complaint, Adkins found that the sale of the racetrack for $20 million was invalid because it was for less than the fair market value.

Fair market value is the highest offer made by a legitimate buyer, according to the judge.

Center Point’s Aug. 30 complaint asks the court to stop the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA and direct the county to sell the property to Center Point as the “highest, best and only qualifying offer” submitted in the 2015 bidding and sales process.

Tooele County has filed a request to change the venue for Center Point’s Aug. 30 complaint. Instead of being heard in 3rd District Court in Tooele County, the county wants the complaint to be heard in a more neutral venue.

Tooele County’s request for a venue change reads, in part; “This lawsuit’s subject matter is a high profile matter in Tooele County that has been widely publicized and has enflamed residents’ passions. There are likely few in the county that have not developed strong opinions about the plaintiff’s claims and the county’s actions.”

The change in venue was not sought to avoid Judge Adkins’ court, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.