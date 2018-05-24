Layton man dies in ATV accident at Indian Springs

A 71-year-old Layton man died after his four-wheeler rolled while riding in the Indian Springs area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Meibos and his wife were camping in Lookout Springs and riding ATVs on a rough section of road south of Simpson Springs around 2:15 p.m., according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer. Investigators believe Meibos hit a dip on the road, causing the ATV to leave the road and roll down an embankment.

Meibos’s wife had to drive her ATV 15 miles from the accident to get a cell signal to call for help and ran out of gas on the return trip, Wimmer said. First responders from Terra Fire Department picked up the woman on their way to the accident.

A medical helicopter was able to land in the area and medical staff from Dugway Proving Ground responded but Meibos was pronounced dead at the scene, Wimmer said. He was wearing a helmet but the ATV rolled over top of him during the accident.

Meibos’s exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the state Medical Examiner’s office, Wimmer said.