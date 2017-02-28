Leaders to host opioid info event

Public invited to help reverse county’s growing opioid ‘epidemic’ ♦

Leaders from several Tooele County organizations are joining forces to make citizens more aware of local residents’ excessive use of opioids.

“This is a major problem in Tooele County,” said Amy Bate, Tooele County Health Department public information director. “Tooele has a significantly higher rate than the state for emergency department visits and hospitalizations due to poisonings. The data shows Tooele County having one of the highest rates in the state.”

Six Utahns die every week from opioid overdoses, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Health.

Local health leaders also want the public to know about naloxone, a drug that can save lives and reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is now available in Tooele County for those who are at risk of overdose, according to Bate.

To get information out to the public, an event called “Stop the Opidemic, A Community Solution” will be held Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tooele Community Learning Center, 211 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City.

Sponsors include Tooele County School District, Tooele City, Tooele City Communities That Care, Tooele County Health Department, Utah Naloxone and Valley Behavioral Health. The Utah Department of Health launched its “Stop the Opidemic” campaign in January.

A brother and sister who lost a brother to a heroin overdose will speak at the Tooele event.

Jennifer Plumb and Sam Plumb will talk about opioid abuse and how naloxone is used to counteract opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine and fentanyl, according to Bate. With noloxone there is no potential for abuse and side effects are rare; however, a person may experience abrupt withdrawal symptoms. Once someone uses naloxone they still need to get emergency medical care, she said.

Jennifer Plumb will be the keynote speaker. She is a physician for the University of Utah Health Care Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Bate said. She is the assistant professor of pediatrics and the Naloxone Program Medical Director. Her brother Sam Plumb works with her and is the Naloxone Program Manager.

Bate said the event will include a community panel of experts on the subject, including Dr. Todd Thatcher from Valley Behavioral Health, Superintendent Scott Rogers with Tooele County School District, Scott Rounds, emergency room director at Mountain West Medical Center, and Tanya Turnbow with Tooele City Police Department.

“The keynote will go first and then the panel will each talk about what they are doing to stop the opidemic, and then there will be time for questions and answers afterward,” Bate said.

Erik Christensen, chief medical examiner with the Utah Department of Health, said for nearly nine years he has investigated opioid deaths and has seen first-hand the devastating reality behind Utah’s addiction to opioids.

“The hard-hitting messages and imagery used in the ‘Stop the Opidemic’ campaign are designed to educate Utahns on the dangers of opioids, the signs and symptoms of opioid overdoses, and the importance of having naloxone on-hand whenever someone is using an opioid, whether that’s a prescription for pain or an illicit drug,” Christensen said.

In 2015, 268 Utahns died from a prescription opioid overdose, 127 died from illicit opioids such as heroin, and 10 deaths involved both prescription and illicit opioids for an average of 33 deaths each month (13.5 per 100,00 population), according to a Utah Department of Health news release.

Also according to the release, an estimated 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription drugs, and Utah ranks seventh-highest in the nation for drug overdose deaths for the years 2013-2015.