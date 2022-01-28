Leah Dawn Martinez

Love you more than you will ever know.

Leah Dawn Barney Martinez gained her angel wings Jan. 25, 2022. Leah was born July 24, 1954 to Lela Taylor and Elmer Barney in Richfield, Utah. Leah married Joe Martinez on Aug. 19, 1981. Together they raised her three children from a previous marriage and had two more boys. They moved to Grantsville, Utah, in 1985, then later made their home in Tooele, Utah.

Leah was an amazing woman who loved her husband, children, and grandchildren with all of her heart. She was very outspoken and full of life. If you had the pleasure of knowing Leah you would have known she was a firecracker and never held back. She loved to dance and enjoyed jamming out to Mexican music. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and she would go to the end of Earth to protect those whom she loved and cared about.

Leah is survived by her husband Joe Martinez; her children Tracy Ramos, Teresa Jacobs, Anthony (Marci) Martinez, and Joseph Martinez; her 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with one on the way; many nieces and nephews; and her brothers and sisters in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her son Mike Ramos; parents Lela and Elmer Barney; mother-in-law Macedonia Martinez; her 11 brothers and sisters Jerry Barney, Colleen Bird, Lynn Barney, Utahna Barney, Larry Barney, Betty Ortez, Judy Barney, Jay R. Barney, Kent Barney, Janice Barney, and Rex Barney; brother-in-law Charlie Martinez; and sister-in-law Rosalind Garcia.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 4 p.m., at the Tooele Utah North Stake Center, 580 N. 270 East, Tooele, Utah. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 435-884-3031. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.