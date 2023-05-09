Learn, believe, follow Jesus Christ

Messages delivered at the April General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on the importance of learning, believing, and following our Savior Jesus Christ. Here are a handful of words shared:

Elder Gary Stephenson of the Twelve laid the foundation for Conference when he quoted the Prophet Joseph Smith. “The fundamental principles of our religion are the testimony of the Apostles and Prophets, concerning Jesus Christ, that He died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven; and all other things which pertain to our religion are only appendages to it.”

Bonnie Cordon, who serves as the general president of the Young Women said, “The adversary creates so much noise that it can be difficult to hear the Lord’s voice. Our world, our challenges, our circumstances will not get quieter, but we can and must hunger and thirst after the things of Christ to ‘hear Him’ with clarity.”

Relief Society general president Camille N. Johnson shared, “I can’t go at it alone, and I don’t need to, and I won’t. Choosing to be bound to my Savior, Jesus Christ, through the covenants I have made with God, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.’

She added, “Repentance, through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, is what relieves us of the weight of the rocks of sin. And by this exquisite gift, God’s mercy relieves us from the heavy and otherwise insurmountable demands of justice.”

Evan A. Schmutz (who happened to be a missionary zone leader of mine a short 48 years ago) said, “The word trust is defined as an ‘assured reliance on the character, ability, strength, or truth of someone or something.’ That someone is Jesus Christ, and that something is His doctrine.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong discussed how we implement the doctrine of Christ while ministering. “As followers of Jesus Christ, we seek to minister to others as He would because lives are waiting to change.

“Higher and holier ministering comes when we pray for ‘the pure love of Christ’ and follow the Spirit.

“Our Savior is our perfect example. Because He is good, He can go about doing good. He blesses the one and the 99. He is ministering personified.”

Brother Milton Camargo, a native of Brazil, said, “[Jesus Christ] can be an active, daily presence in our lives. He is the solution to our problems, but we must lift our eyes and raise our sights to see Him.”

In an insightful address on living lives as peacemakers, President Russell M Nelson counseled, “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to be examples of how to interact with others—especially when we have differences of opinion. One of the easiest ways to identify a true follower of Jesus Christ is how compassionately that person treats other people.”

In the closing Conference address, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf taught, “In Heavenly Father’s plan, families’ relationships are meant to be eternal. This is why, as a parent, you never give up, even if you are not proud of how things went in the past.

“With Jesus Christ, the Master Healer and Savior, there can always be a new beginning; He always gives hope.

“Jesus Christ is the strength of families.

“Jesus Christ is the strength of youth.

“Jesus Christ is the strength of parents.”

Charlie Roberts is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in Stansbury Park.