Left-hand turn causes accident on Tooele City Main Street at 1280 North

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to a traffic collision at the intersection of 1280 N. Main Street by Walmart on Sept. 23, 2021at 11:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the drivers of two vehicles — a 2012 Chrysler 200 and 2004 Honda CR-V, according to Sgt. Nicholas Cutler with the Tooele Police Department.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 76-year-old female, was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 1280 North westbound from Main Street while the Honda was traveling southbound on Main Street.

Witnesses reported that the north and southbound lanes of the intersection were reported to have green lights, Cutler said.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and the Chrysler spun around and struck a utility box on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The Honda came to rest in the middle of the intersection.

Both the driver of the Chrysler and the Honda were treated for minor injuries by medical personnel on scene, according to Cutler.

The driver of the Chrysler was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.