Left over vaccine given to Health Dept. families

35 family members received vaccinations ♦

The Tooele County Health Department defends their reasoning for providing unused vaccines to family members of staff in the early days of COVID-19 vaccination.

On Dec. 9, 2020, when COVID-19 vaccines first became available to healthcare workers, the Tooele County Health Department began vaccinating healthcare workers in the county.

All healthcare agencies in Tooele County were contacted by the health department, according to Amy Bate, public information and health officer at the health department.

“The week vaccines arrived, we called all healthcare agencies in Tooele County, to include healthcare providers and clinics, dental clinics, and pharmacies, and all emergency responder agencies,” Bate said. “Mountain West Medical Center receives their own vaccine and vaccinates their own healthcare workers.”

Bate said that only half of the healthcare workers and emergency responders that were eligible to be vaccinated came in to receive their vaccines.

“The date of the arrival of the vaccine and the number of vaccines fluctuated,” Bate said. “The timing was not ideal, being the week between Christmas and New Years, but that was out of our control as we received vaccines from the state. Approximately half of the healthcare workers and emergency responders that were eligible came in to be vaccinated during this time period. Some chose to wait and come in at a later date and we had leftover vaccines. This created an unanticipated surplus of vaccine that needed to be used within hours.”

Thawed doses of the vaccine must be used within 30 days and opened vials of the vaccine must be used within six hours, according to Bate,

“Each vial contains 10 or 11 doses,” said Bate. “The governor asked that each health department use all doses of the vaccine by the end of each week.”

Because of this, the health department decided to vaccinate their family members, so the vaccines did not go to waste.

“The health department, after exhausting all the resources available to contact healthcare workers and emergency responders, did allow immediate family members of employees, particularly high-risk family members, to receive the vaccine the week of Jan. 4, 2021,” said Bate. “Otherwise, the vaccine would have been wasted. Our public health employees are healthcare workers and they have the monumental task of vaccinating our entire county. We need our employees to be at work, so they can help distribute the vaccine. Our staff are working tirelessly, around the clock to distribute vaccines as quickly as possible. They need to be vaccinated. In addition, given the circumstances, by vaccinating their family members they are less likely to be unavailable for work due to quarantine isolation, or caregiving.”

In total, the health department vaccinated about 35 immediate family members of their staff, mainly high-risk family members, according to Bate.

Bate said that because only healthcare workers and first responders were allowed to receive the vaccine at the time, they did not waste doses of the vaccine that were designated for those aged 70 and older, K-12 teachers and staff, or for any other populations.

Bate wants to remind community members that the health department has many vaccine appointments available for anyone that is eligible.

Currently, eligibility includes healthcare workers, emergency responders, school staff, and those 70 and older, she said.

Qualified individuals can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at tooelehealth.org or by calling 435-277-2484.

“We are able to distribute as many vaccine doses as we receive each week,” said Bate. “Everyone who wants the vaccine will get it over time and we thank people for their patience.”

Bate wants to recognize and thank the Tooele County Health Department staff.

“They have worked diligently this past year with COVID-19 response and continue to do their regular work and provide the services offered at the health department,” she said.