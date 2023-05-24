Left turn at Village Boulevard claims a life

The Utah Highway Patrol reported an accident at the intersection of state Route 36 and Village Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, May 17 at about 2:55 p.m. claimed the life of an adult male.

A maroon Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on SR-36 in the left-hand turn lane to go westbound on Village Boulevard. A white dump truck was heading south on SR-36 in the outside lane. The driver of the Tahoe hesitated on a left-hand turn and then pulled forward into the intersection in front of the dump truck. The dump truck struck the Tahoe in a T-bone fashion, killing the 56-year-old male driver of the Tahoe, according to the UHP.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, the UHP reported.

Lane restrictions in the area of the accident slowed traffic with SR-36 being closed to one lane for about three hours during the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.

The UHP has identified the deceased driver of the Tahoe as Gerardo Castro-Recendez of Tooele.

An April 25 accident at the same location involving a left turn required one driver to be airlifted with serious injuries.