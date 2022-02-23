Legislation changes election filing period

Otherwise party caucuses would occur before the end of candidate filing ♦

Voters attending partisan caucus meetings may want to know who is running for office before they vote for convention delegates that will select the party’s nominees.

The Utah Legislature passed and the governor signed a bill to move the filing period for elections so the period will end before the March 8, 2022 caucus meetings.

Under current law and party-selected caucus night dates, this year’s caucus meetings — March 8 — falls in the middle of the candidate filing period — March 7-11. Caucus attendees would not know who is running for each office when they meet on March 8.

At the request of political parties, Senate Bill 170 moved this year’s election filing period from March 7-11 to February 28-March 4.

“The current filing period has created uncertainty in regard to who’s running for office on caucus night,” said Sen. Wayne Harper, sponsor of S.B. 170. “This bill clears up the confusion by allowing voters to know who candidates are and for caucus attendees to make more informed decisions.”

After reviewing other states’ election filing deadlines and working with both major party officers, starting in 2024, this bill will move the filing and intent to gather signatures period to the week before the general legislative session. All current prohibitions regarding collecting campaign donations during sessions remain in effect, according to Harper.

“It’s important to do all we can to increase voter participation and create a process that allows more Utahns to be informed and involved,” said Carson Jorgensen, chair of the Utah Republican Party. “By changing the filing deadline, we are allowing voters to familiarize themselves with candidates ahead of caucus, conventions and the polls.”

“This bill will help ensure that those who participate in caucus nights across the state will be as informed as possible about the candidates on the ballot, and it will make sure that candidates, voters, and local parties are all on the same page,” said Diane Lewis, chair of the Utah Democratic Party. “I support this bill, and I look forward to an increase in civic participation as a result.”

Under existing law, a virtual option to declare candidacy is available for individuals out of the state during the entire filing period.

Currently, two candidates for local Tooele County positions have filed an intent to use the petition route to place their names on a primary ballot. They are Kendall Thomas for County Council District 2 and Dean Adams for Sheriff. Both are Republicans.

Tom Tripp has announced he will not seek re-election for County Council District 5.