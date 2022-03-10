Legislature approves Tooele Tech expansion

Tooele Technical College is ready to double its instructional space as high demands for its technical skills courses has crowded their facility and led to waiting lists for some courses.

The state Legislature passed House Bill 2 on the final day of the 2022 General Session, which provided nearly $25 million for the expansion of Tooele Technical College.

The passing of HB 2 and generous donations from Kenworth Sales, Clyde Companies, OC Tanner, and the Alan and Jeanne Hall Foundation will allow Tooele Tech to not only expand their facility for current programs, the additional space will make it possible for Tooele Tech to start new programs as local workforce needs create the demand for training, according to Aaron Peterson, chairman of the board of trustees.

“Our college is the fastest growing in the Utah System of Higher Education and has almost doubled its membership hours in the last four years,” Peterson said. “Even with this growth, without the support of the Utah Board of Higher Education and our legislators, this expansion would not have been funded this year. It is a great day for Tooele County. The growing College will elevate the lives of many more students for years to come. The building expansion will make technical training programs more accessible to individuals in our community, as well as help local businesses with workforce challenges who are in desperate need of the skilled employees our tech college produces.”

Tooele Tech President Paul Hacking expressed his sincere gratitude for all Tooele County legislators, especially for the persistent and tireless efforts of Rep. Doug Sagers over the past three years.

“Our very existence in Tooele County, as one of only eight state-funded technical colleges and our beautiful building, is the direct result of the passion and efforts of local elected officials, school district officials, businesses, and community stakeholders who advocated to have a tech college in the community,” Hacking said. “The construction of this building expansion will strengthen our ability to serve additional students in a more professional manner. It will also provide more space for additional equipment that will more closely resemble what students will find in the workplace. Our College community is forever grateful to those who helped make it possible for us to take this next giant step in our evolution. This expansion will elevate the lives of more students, their families and improve the overall wellbeing of our community.”

Tooele Technical College was established in 2009 and opened the doors to its first and only building on June 5, 2013.

By stretching a $15 million budget, then President Scott Snelson and community leaders created a remarkable building where over 20 technical training programs could take flight. The original design of the building anticipated a day when student growth would justify the college seeking additional state funding to expand its building.

The State of Utah’s Department of Facilities and Capital Management will oversee the construction process, which will include a plan that allows enrolled students to continue making progress in their respective programs.

The architectural planning process is anticipated to begin in July, with the actual construction beginning next spring with a hopeful completion in the late fall of 2023, dependent on the availability of material and labor.