Legislature, Better Boundaries reach agreement on Prop 4

The Utah Legislature will soon be three for three when it comes to rewriting ballot propositions passed by voters in 2018 before they go into effect.

The Senate Business and Labor Committee voted 7-0 on Monday to recommend passage of Senate Bill 200, Redistricting Amendments. Sponsored by Sen. Curtis Bramble, SB 200 modifies state code regarding the independent redistricting committee established by the voter approved Proposition 4 in the 2018 statewide general election.

The Senate committee’s approval follows a joint news conference held on Thursday in the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol. At the news conference state legislators and representatives of the citizen’s advocacy group, Protect Better Boundaries, announced that the two groups had come to agreement on amendments to Proposition 4’s redistricting process.

Just a week before the press conference, Better Boundaries leaders reported that the Legislature was poised to repeal Proposition 4.

“After extended discussions over two sessions, it now appears the Legislature is dead set on repeal, as they have been unwilling to accept any compromise that preserves Prop 4’s ban on partisan and incumbent-protection gerrymandering,” said Rebecca Chavez-Houck, executive director of Protect Better Boundaries in a Feb. 21 press release. “From our discussions with legislative leadership, they are insisting that the law must be changed so that the independent redistricting commission is permitted to recommend gerrymandered maps to the Legislature.”

The compromise announced on Thursday preserves several elements of Proposition 4, including a seven-member independent redistricting committee with a chairman appointed by the governor, four members — two Republicans and two Democrats —appointed by their legislative party leadership, and two politically unaffiliated members appointed by the leadership of both major parties.

The commission will define and adopt redistricting standards for use by the commission.

The standards — to be defined by the commission — to the extent practicable are to preserve communities of interest; follow natural, geographic, or man-made features, boundaries or barriers; and preserve cores of prior districts.

They also are to minimize the division of municipalities and counties across multiple districts; achieve boundary agreement among different types of districts; and prohibit the purposeful or undue favoring or disfavoring of an incumbent elected official, a candidate or a prospective candidate for elected office; or a political party, according to SB 200.

SB 200 requires the commission to prepare and recommend three different maps for each type of boundary.

The Legislature may, but is not required to, vote on or adopt a map proposed by the commission, according to language in SB 200. This is different than Proposition 4’s language, which required the Legislature to either accept or reject the commission’s proposal.

According to Bramble, the modifications were necessary to avoid a legal challenge to Proposition 4 because the state constitution delegates redistricting power to the state Legislature, he said.

“We came to the table to address the problem with different points of view,” Bramble said. “I appreciate the good faith efforts of all parties involved to find common ground. The bill being brought forward represents the democratic process in action. Working together has produced legislation preferable to what either side may have achieved alone.”

The compromise legislation preserves the intent of Proposition 4, according to Democratic legislators.

“This agreement helps to alleviate legitimate legal concerns of the Legislature and gives clarity to the independent redistricting commission moving forward,” said Sen. Gene Davis, R-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, R-Salt Lake City. “Many of the values and principles that the voters approved in Prop 4 are contained in this compromise. We think there has been goodwill between both parties and we have worked hard together to reach a good compromise. It is up to all of us who care about fairness, elected officials and citizens alike, to follow the redistricting process and vigilantly ensure that its values and principles of Prop 4 are adhered to.”

Jeff Wright, co-chair of Protect Better Boundaries, said SB 200 was a good compromise, fully supported by Better Boundaries.

“To those who are skeptical: Criticism is easy, achievement is hard,” Wright said. “This has been a multi-year process, and in the end, we have moved public opinion, changed how we do redistricting, created an independent commission that only a handful of other states have achieved, and partnered with the Utah Legislature to ensure a fair and equitable redistricting process. This is a win for Utah.”

Proposition 4 passed in the 2018 November general election with a 50.3% favorable vote.

The state Legislature adopted a bill that substituted for Proposition 2, medical marijuana, during a special session in December 2018. The Legislature adopted modifications to Proposition 3 that also passed in the 2018 election during its 2019 general legislative session. Proposition 3 extended Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.