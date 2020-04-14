Legislature convenes for special virtual COVID session

In collaboration with Gov. Gary Herbert, Senate president Stuart Adams and House speaker Brad Wilson have exercised the Utah Legislature’s emergency powers to convene a special session to address issues regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the 2020 general legislative session, legislative leadership anticipated the possibility of an epidemic creating a need to convene in a virtual special session. With this in mind, the Utah Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 16, Joint Rules Resolution Regarding Electronic Meetings. This resolution permits the Legislature to conduct remote electronic meetings as needed under extraordinary conditions.

The Legislature will convene in its first-ever virtual session on April 16 to reexamine the state budget and address issues to meet state needs arising from the outbreak.

Issues addressed will include formally accepting federal emergency funding; extending the deadline for submitting state sales taxes to July 15, 2020; ensuring access to medication; and preparing for the June primary election, according to Adams and Wilson.

While special legislative sessions in Utah typically last one day, this special session may last up to 10 days—the maximum time allowed by the state constitution—to address critical issues. “We are working together to achieve the most favorable outcomes in our state’s fight against the virus, protecting Utah’s families as well as Utah’s businesses,” said Adams.

Between now and next January’s general session, it may be necessary for the Utah Legislature to convene multiple times remotely, according to Adams and Wilson.

Decisions about additional special sessions will be made in close collaboration with the executive branch and in consultation with health experts who are monitoring the trajectory of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are navigating uncharted territory as a state and as a nation,” Speaker Brad Wilson said. “The good news is that, thanks to our sound fiscal practices and long-term commitment to rainy day savings, Utah is better equipped to handle a crisis of this magnitude than almost any other state.”

Due to the extraordinary circumstances and the time required to set up a virtual chamber system, virtual committee meetings will not be ready for this remote session. Proposed legislation will be made publicly available online in advance. Utahns are encouraged to participate by submitting inquiries and feedback directly to their legislators on the Senate and House websites. Citizens can also comment on specific legislation at le.utah.gov. Floor proceedings will be streamed on the legislative website and broadcast on television on KUEN channel 9, thanks to a partnership with Utah Education Network.