Legislature delays tax reform as session concludes

HB 220 radioactive waste amendment becomes law without Herbert’s signature ♦

The Utah State Legislature started its 2019 General Session on Jan. 28 and wrapped it up in 45 days, as required by the state constitution, last Thursday.

The 2019 legislative session began with the expectation that the 2019 fiscal year would produce $1.3 billion more in revenue than anticipated when the 2018-19 budget was passed in 2018.

In his State of the State address delivered shortly after the start of the legislative session, Gov. Gary Herbert proposed a restructuring of the state sales tax.

Hebert’s plan was to lower the state sales tax rate from 4.85 percent to 1.75 percent while extending the sales tax to include services previously exempt from the tax.

“That is a tax cut of $225 million, especially benefitting lower and middle income families,” he said. “This would mean that nearly nine out of 10 taxpayers will pay less sales tax tomorrow than they pay today.”

But in February, updated revenue forecasts dropped the anticipated surplus by $200 million.

With the change in forecasted revenue — and concerns raised by constituents, business owners and community leaders over the new sales tax plan — legislators scrapped their efforts to pass tax reform during the general session.

Both the governor and legislative leaders said they would continue to study tax reform. Should a consensus be reached, a special legislative session may be called.

“This year, we are looking at transferring potentially $200-$300 million from the education fund to our general fund because our general fund is not growing at the same pace as our population,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, in a press release from the Utah Senate. “It’s not a sustainable practice. We’re committed to making sure Utah is economically stable and fiscally responsible.”

The Legislature passed 574 bills during the general session. Of those bills, 228 (40 percent) of them, were passed in the last two days of the session.

The following are some 2019 bills of interest to Tooele County residents and their current status.

• House Bill 74 Open Meetings Amendments. Died. HB 74 was a proposed amendment to the state’s Open and Public Meeting act that would have allowed entities subject to OPMA to hold a closed meeting to discuss a response to a confidential draft of an audit report. The bill passed the House 56-16 and cleared the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee 5-0. Time ran out, however, and HB 74 was never considered by the full Senate.

• House Bill 220 Radioactive Waste Amendments. Passed and became law without governor’s signature. HB 220 imposes a tax on certain low-level radioactive waste disposed of in the state. It also calls for the classification of low-level radioactive waste at the time it is received at the disposal site and requires a site and waste specific assessment before low-level radioactive waste can be accepted in the state.

Opponents of HB 220 claim the bill will open the door to accepting depleted uranium and higher than Class A low-level radioactive waste in the state. The bill passed the House 51-20 and the Senate 23-6. HB 220 became law on March 18 without the governor’s signature. The state constitution gives the governor 10 days from the time a bill is transmitted to him to either sign or veto the bill. If he does neither the bill becomes law without his signature.

• House Bill 288 Critical Infrastructure Materials. Passed and is waiting for action by the governor. HB 288 vests current legal nonconforming and permitted sand, gravel, and rock aggregate operations with certain protections. It also allows county legislative bodies to create critical infrastructure material protection zones, similar to existing protection zones for agriculture, industry, and mining.

The bill passed the House 51-20 and the Senate 22-5. However the House voted 32-39 at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday to not accept a Senate amendment to HB 288. The House voted to reconsider HB 288 and accepted the Senate amendment at 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. The House is preparing the bill for transmittal to the governor.