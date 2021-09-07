Legislature to draw new political boundaries

Public hearing on redistricting scheduled for Wednesday night ♦

The state legislature will not only draw new boundaries for their own districts this year, they will also redraw boundaries for Utah’s congressional districts and the state school board.

Each district will need to be drawn to near the same population to meet a U.S. Supreme Court decision that requires equal representation or one-person one-vote.

Two groups looking at boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and state school board districts are coming to Tooele County for public meetings.

The state legislative redistricting committee, consisting of members of both the state House of Representatives and Senate, will hold a public meeting in Grantsville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grantsville High School.

The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, an appointed bipartisan group established by voters through an initiative, has scheduled an Oct. 9 meeting in Tooele County. The place and time have not been set.

Guidelines adopted by the legislative redistricting committee set the ideal congressional district population at 817,804 with an acceptable deviation of plus or minus 0.1%, making the population range for a congressional district between 817,806 and 818,722.

According to the 2020 Census, the population of Utah House District 1 is 800,097, under the ideal population by 17,807.

The population of Utah House District 2, which currently includes Tooele County, is 801,636, under the ideal population by 16,268

The population of Utah House District 3 is 800,097, short 17,807 from the ideal population.

And the population of Utah House District 1 is 800,097, which is over the ideal population by 65,265.

During the redistricting process that followed the 2010 Census, Utah legislators not only had to redraw existing congressional district boundaries, but through the process of reapportionment Utah gained a fourth U.S. House seat, so legislators had to figure how to divide Utah into four congressional districts instead of three.

Before the 2010 redistricting, Tooele County was in U.S. House District 1 and was represented by Rob Bishop.

After the 2010 redistricting, Tooele County was in the 2nd congressional district. Rep. Chris Stewart, Farmington, was the first person elected to represent the new boundaries of the 2nd district in 2012.

Reapportionment is the process of reallocating the 435 U.S. House seats among the states according to population.

As a result of the 2020 Census, Texas gained two house seats and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon each gained one house seat.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one house seat.

The state school board has 15 seats. The legislative redistricting committee set the ideal state school board district population as 218,108 with a deviation of plus or minus 5.0%.

Tooele County is currently in state school board district 3. According to the 2020 Census state school board district 3 has a population of 218,108, which is 8,513 over the ideal size.

District 3 consists of Juab County, Tooele County, parts of Salt Lake County including Magna, parts of West Valley City — Hunter, Granger Glendale, and part of Salt Lake City — Glendale.

The legislative redistricting committee’s timetable calls for a special session of the state Legislature to be held in November before Thanksgiving to approve new district boundaries.

The Senate co-chair of the legislative redistricting committee is Se. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, from Senate District 17, which includes parts of Box Elder and Cache counties along with Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, and Ophir.

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, is also on the legislative redistricting committee. Nelson’s district includes Tooele County — except Tooele City, Pine Canyon and part of Stansbury Park — and Millard County and parts of Juab, Utah and Beaver counties.