Lehi company plans housing development for seniors

A Utah company that develops residential communities for people age 55-and-older plans to bring its product to Tooele.

Leisure Villas, Inc. from Lehi, proposes to build Country View Villas on 27 acres located at 1000 North between 200 East and 310 East, according to Dave Erickson, vice president of development for Leisure Villas. The project eventually will consist of 136 homes, he said.

“We’re the largest developer of these senior communities along the Wasatch Front,” Erickson said. “We’ve been doing this for 20 years. We’ve developed 16 of these communities from Springville to North Logan.”

The Tooele City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday night to reassign the zoning in the area from R1-7 (minimum lot size 7,000 square feet) to Medium Density Residential at the request of Leisure Villas so the company can move forward with the project. The MDR zone would allow Leisure Villas to cluster four units into one building, according to information provided by the company.

The ordinance also designated the area as planned unit development overlay zone for the purpose of decreasing lot size, lot width and lot setbacks to provide flexibility in site and building design, placement of buildings and use of open space, according to the ordinance.

“We would like to start as soon as we get all the necessary approvals from the city,” Erickson said.

“Everything depends on the market, but we should be built out in three years,” he said. “Typically, we’re able to build three to five units a month.”

Erickson explained that the company uses a four-unit clustered home design where four units are together in one structure. Each unit includes a double garage. He said home prices start at about $300,000 to $375,000 and homeowner association fees would cost about $200 per month. Landscaping would be maintained by the HOA.

“We feel there is quite a need for a project like this in Tooele,” he said.

Erickson said about 40 percent of the property would remain open space, and the community would include a swimming pool and a clubhouse with a meeting area, exercise room and big-screen theater.

Construction already is underway for a 132-unit apartment project at 805 N. 100 East in the vicinity of the proposed Country View Villas.

Legacy Regency Apartments covers 9.1 acres and should be completed by October 2019, according to developer Matt Carter. The area was rezoned high density residential by the city council in 2017.