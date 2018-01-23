Dear Leila Butler Riding returned to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at the age of 93. Leila resided in Grantsville, Utah. She was born in Grantsville in her family’s pioneer adobe home on Aug. 22,1924, to Richard Ellis Butler and Clara Leone Sandberg Butler.

After graduating from Grantsville High School, she worked at Tooele Army Depot. Leila married Jack Riding on March 5, 1946. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 10, 1977.

Leila was an expert at making any house into a beautiful, loving home. She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and seamstress. With Jack being in the Navy, they lived in many states throughout their married life, but Grantsville was always home.

After retiring there, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, extended family and friends. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed.

Leila is survived by her three children: Constance McKeon, Janette McKeon (Tim), and Jack Ellis Riding (Lorraine); plus 15 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the LDS Chapel, 81 Church Street, Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held at noon prior to services. Interment: Grantsville City Cemetery.