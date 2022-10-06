Leona Marie Pehrson Anderton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, peaceably in her home surrounded by her family at the age of 90. Marie, known by her family and friends, was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Tetonia, Idaho, to Glenn Russell and Leona Florence Olsen Pehrson, the fifth child born to them, including Junior Glen Pehrson, Pearl Pehrson (still born), Martha Ellen Pehrson, and Vera Colleen.

She met the love of her life Grant John Anderton of Marysvale, Utah, and they were married Nov. 17, 1948 in Richfield, Utah. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on July 1, 1965. He preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2017.

Marie’s greatest treasures in life are her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.

Marie was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She took great pride in the holding of many callings in the Church in both the Tooele and Marysvale wards she belonged to. Marie’s greatest joy was attending the many temples. She would load up her van and go with her friends and spend a day doing temple work.

Some of Marie’s childhood memories were when she and her sisters went to the sheep camp with their dad when a big bear — that she described as a grizzly — came down the trail towards camp she shot it with a 22 rifle. The smell of the bear spooked the horse and it threw her sister off. Also her brother and sisters teasing her about the dark and to this day she is still scared of the dark. Her dad taught her how to play checkers, billiards and cards. She could outsmart and play with the best and win. She would tell us stories about how she was related to William Clayton who wrote the hymn “Come, Come Ye Saints,” and the pioneers of the handcart company, and then show us in her genealogy books that her mother wrote in.

Marie’s greatest talents were hunting big bucks, out-shooting most men in the family, fishing, out-fishing most of them also, except Robert, her brother-in-law, the only one who could out-fish her. Riding horses. She loved the mountains and camping. She was a great cook, cooking her famous venison chili, venison stew with big noodles, her famous venison chow mien, ever so flaky pie crust, cookies, donuts, plum jams, her fry bread and homemade breads. She was very fussy about her housekeeping and was not afraid to tell you to take off your shoes before you came in.

She will be missed by all who knew her and welcomed by those who are waiting for her with open arms in Heaven.

Marie is survived by her son Keith Grant (Pam) Anderton, Marysvale; granddaughters ShyAnn Majesta Bukowski, ShaVon Monique Anderton, Annabella; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children Dianna Marie Anderton; grandson Travis Shane Demings; and all her siblings and their spouses.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Marysvale Ward Chapel, where friends may call from 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Anderton Family Cemetery in Marysvale, Utah. Funeral directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.