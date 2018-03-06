Leslie Howard Garrard, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on a beautiful Sunday morning, March 4, 2018. He was born March 9, 1937, in Murray, Utah, to Harold Edwin Garrard and Myra Ruth Vorwaller. He graduated from Tooele High School and Salt Lake Technical College, and worked at Kennecott as a boilermaker.

Les married the love of his life, Janet Lucille Johnson, on July 19, 1957. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 30, 1968. He was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed being surrounded by family. He was a faithful member of the LDS church and served in many callings, including counselor in the bishopric and scoutmaster.

In his younger years, he enjoyed duck hunting, deer hunting, camping, fishing, farming, and car shows.

Les is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Jim (Patti), Jennifer (Roy), Howard (Wendy), Kristine, Troy, Kendall (Tina), Kevin (Gail), and Jeremy; 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Marjorie Garrard, Eileen McCumber, Pam Hilton (Ray), Wendy Harry (Joe) and Vanessa Pinkston (Howard); and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Duane and Richard, sister, Linda Carlson; in-laws, Jim and Olive Johnson; son, Greg; daughter, Ellen; daughters in law, Pat and Shanna; grandson, Jared Garrard; sister-in-law, Pat Green; and brother-in-law Keaton McCumber.

Many thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice and the many compassionate individuals who helped care for Les. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Point Ward, 1366 Canyon Road, Lake Point, Utah. Funeral services are scheduled on Friday, March 9 at 12 p.m., with a viewing before from 10:30-11:30 a.m.