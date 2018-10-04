Leslie Rae Williams, also known as “Penny Griffith”, age 74, passed away peacefully with her family around her on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at her home in West Valley City, Utah, at 4:50 p.m. She suffered with Parkinson’s disease, dementia and Loui Body.

Leslie was born in Bingham, Utah, on July 19, 1944. She is the oldest child of Dr. Ray E. Spendlove and Helen Johnson Spendlove, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two brothers, Brian (Anita) and Kim (Carolyn) of Vernal, Utah, and one sister, Valynne Spendlove Schaefermeyer (Mike), also of Vernal.

Leslie was a happy child. She always reminisced how her grandfather oversaw switching the electricity on in the town of Bingham.

She attended school in Vernal, Utah. She enjoyed most of her teachers. In high school she excelled in drama and in band. She talked about a teacher named Electa Caldwell who stood out in her mind as influencing her the most. She received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from BYU.

While in college, she married John Adams and they had one child, John Trevor (Jacquealine). After her divorce, she married Charles Chuck Griffith, who also preceded her in death. They had three lovely children: Charles Kip (Maria), Greta (Jacob Lords) and Melissa (Dee Shew).

After Chuck died, she married DeNile Williams, a childhood sweetheart who was in band with her and grew up in the same ward.

Leslie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many positions in her lifetime. She was an excellent Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was loved by everyone literally that she encountered. Her kindness and profound wisdom will forever be missed.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Marcrest 1st Ward, 6170 W. Marcrest Drive, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will also be held Thursday, Oct. 11 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank especially Hearts for Hospice for the helping care of Leslie. Also, everyone who has furnished food, kind thoughts and service. Special thanks to the Marcrest Bishopric and the Relief Society for the luncheon that will be after the funeral at the same address for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Parkinson’s disease foundation.