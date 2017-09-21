Lester Lavell Price, loving husband of Nadine Eyre Price and beloved son of Janie Price, passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Salt Lake City. Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Stockton Cemetery.

Lester was born Feb. 7, 1952 in Vallejo, California, moved to Utah with his family in 1962, graduated from Tooele High School in 1970 and married his sweetheart, Nadine Eyre, on June 15, 1991. Lester and Nadine resided at Valley Woods in South Salt Lake for 20 years.

Lester is survived by his wife, Nadine Eyre Price; his mother, Janie Price; sister Sheila Harding, father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Helen Eyre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emery Lavell Price, and his brother, Donald Price.

Thanks to Jake Atkinson and staff at the Fairview Convalescent home for making it possible for Lester and Nadine to be together during his final years.

