Lexington Greens builds in Tooele

86-acre development to include single and mutlti-family homes ♦

Announced in August 2018, a new development on the west side of Tooele City is busy turning over dirt and building their first homes.

Lexington Greens, an 86-acre development in Tooele City, has already sold 192 single-family residence building lots.

The Master Planned Community will provide residents with walking trails, biking trails, a private park, community club house and sitting areas, according to Charles Akerlow, managing director for Salt Lake City-based Zenith Development, Lexington Greens’ developer.

The community has 50 acres of single-family homes on 7,000-square-foot-lots with 36 acres of multi-family residences. The development is on the west side 400 West near 1500 North in the Overlake neighborhood.

Lexington Greens will soon begin work on their multi-family residence area. The multi-family part of the development will include 144 apartments, a 72 unit senior apartment site, and 186 townhome pads.

The multi-family area will include amenities like a swimming pool and pickle ball court, according to Akerlow.

“We’ve already sold the 192 single family lots,” Akerlow said.

Zenith has brought in home builders DR Horton, Richmond American Homes, and Visionary Homes to Lexington Greens.

Realtor.com shows Lexington Greens at Overlake with homes form 2,282 to 3,503 square-feet ranging from $332,900 to 394,990 by Visionary Homes.

The multi-family community to be included with Lexington Greens will make the development an area suitable for a variety of families and lifestyles, according to Akerlow.

“Building communities is very important to Zenith,” Akerlow said. “Our goal is to provide Tooele with a family-friendly, walkable community that incorporates single family detached housing, parks, trails, bike paths, attached housing, senior housing and apartments — all within the same community, and in turn, allowing for residents to start as renters, and then move-up to being homeowners, and all within the same community.”