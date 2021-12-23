Lexington Greens Development still going strong

Construction began on Lexington Greens on the west side of Tooele City shortly after groundbreaking in 2020 and it is still going strong.

The development was originally announced in 2018. It’s approved plan shows 645 residential units, which includes 192 single-family homes, 227 townhomes, senior living, and three apartment complexes.

The single-family homes are being built on 7,000-square-foot lots. There will be 36 acres of multi-family residences.

The development will also include a five-acre private park, walking and biking trails, open space, dog parks, a swimming pool, and playgrounds for children.

During phase one of the development, 113 single-family homes have been sold. A total of 80 of those homes have been completed and are currently occupied, according to Matt Smock, managing director of Zenith Development, the company developing Lexington Greens.

Also during phase one, developers have been working on completing underground infrastructure improvements including sewer systems, storm drains, retention basins, sidewalks, and asphalt.

With an estimated completion date of mid-2023, the developers will continue to build for the next few years, according to Smock.

“Phase two entails 79 residential lots,” Smock said. “These lots are pre-sold … and should be ready to deliver in spring of 2022, at which point the homes will be built and sold to homebuyers. Phase three and four is comprised of apartments and townhomes. 276 units of apartments are slated to be built over the next two years and approximately 180 townhomes are planned to be built as well. Completion should take 36 to 48 months for all townhomes and apartments.”

Since the beginning, the plan for Lexington Greens was that an individual or family could move into the neighborhood and never have to leave.

“Lexington Greens is a mixed residential use master planned community in which someone could literally move into an apartment, then graduate up to a townhouse, then a single-family home, and later in life [move up to] senior housing without leaving the neighborhood,” said Charles Akerlow, amanaging director with Zenith Development.

Smock has high hopes for Lexington Greens.

“As a developer, we focus on providing workforce housing in multiple communities across the Wasatch Front and we feel strongly that the engine that drives our dynamic growth comes in large part from the workforce here in Utah,” he said. “So far, we are very pleased at how the community is coming along and we believe that within the next 24 to 36 months, Lexington Greens will become a thriving community that will provide a multiplicity of housing options for fire-time homebuyers and to move up buyers all the way to seniors.”