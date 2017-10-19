Lezlie Foster Hoschouer, born July 17, 1944, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 17, 2017.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marilyn Dianne Hoschouer, his wife of 44 years.

He is survived by their six children: Leah Lorton, Julianne Gidney (Daniel), Daniel Hoschouer (Kimberly), Karla Misner (Michael), Miriam Scott (David), and John Hoschouer (Jennifer); 18 grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Lezlie and Dianne were married in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 1968. He dedicated his life to serving others, especially his family. He will be missed by those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. in the LDS Chapel located at 583 N. 270 East, Tooele.