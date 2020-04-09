Liddiard stays busy during pandemic

Liddiard Home Furnishings owner Frank Liddiard has weathered economic downturns before, and the current one brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a dent in his business.

However, the lessons he learned from the 2008 recession have helped his store not only survive, but thrive in the current climate.

“I’ve been through a downturn before, and 2008-2013 was probably the most valuable education of my entire life,” Liddiard said. “I didn’t think I would ever have to go through another fallout as bad as that, and here we are. Honestly, this hasn’t been as bad so far. Our sales have dropped, obviously, but we haven’t gone from hero to zero overnight, which is almost what happened in 2009.”

Liddiard speculated that his business is doing well not only because of online sales, but also because more people are staying in Tooele County during the pandemic instead of commuting into the Salt Lake Valley for work.

“If a husband and wife both work in Salt Lake, it’s really easy for them to meet at my competitor’s store, shop for furniture and go out to eat after,” he said. “Now, there’s really nothing to do in Salt Lake. I think we’ve picked up some of that business with us being local and people not having as many options to go into Salt Lake for. They’ve given us a look, and I think that’s helped our business for sure.”

In fact, Liddiard said appliance sales have been “through the roof,” particularly freezers. He said he has had customers come from 90 miles away to purchase a freezer from his store because they were unable to find one along the Wasatch Front.

“The appliance industry right now, as a whole, across the entire country is up significantly,” he said. “You can’t even get a freezer today. Our manufacturers are out until the end of April or the middle of May. I couldn’t get a customer a freezer if I had to today, and I believe that most of my competitors are in the same situation.”

There have been various shutdowns that have affected Liddiard’s business, with Whirlpool and La-Z-Boy among the factories that have endured temporary closures. Liddiard also noted that some of his store’s vendors in California and Mississippi have also had to close, causing some customers’ orders to be delayed; however, he said most of them have been understanding.

Liddiard said the store has implemented a number of changes that have made it easier for customers to shop comfortably and safely during the pandemic. Customers can browse the store’s inventory online, take a video tour of the showroom or speak with store employees through video conferencing. In the store, Liddiard said employees are observing social distancing rules both at work and at home, and he is looking to create appointment-only hours before and after regular business hours for prospective customers to have the store to themselves in order to create a safer shopping environment.

“Our foot traffic isn’t near what a grocery store’s is, so it’s easy for people to come in and have plenty of distance for themselves,” Liddiard said. “Our people are super careful to make sure that not only are we distancing ourselves from the customers, but we’re distancing ourselves from each other, which is sometimes hard to do. It’s a hard habit to break. At the end of the day, we don’t want to put our customers in jeopardy and we don’t want to put each other in jeopardy.”

The store has also changed its delivery service. Instead of in-home delivery, the store has shifted to curbside delivery in most instances, unless the customer requires in-home service. Even then, those deliveries are made with an abundance of caution.

“We make sure nobody’s present and we take extreme cautions there, also,” Liddiard said.

Liddiard said he is optimistic that his business and its 22 employees will continue to be able to weather the storm, noting the flexibility the store enjoys because it is a family-owned small business that can make changes on the fly as necessary. He also hopes the incoming stimulus checks from the federal government will help motivate would-be customers.

“It’s kind of day-by-day, week-by-week and see what happens,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to see as this thing progresses, because I think there’s going to be a pent-up demand in multiple industries with the money the government is putting into homes.

“I think in this country, we’re going to work with each other and in a lot of ways, we’re going to come out stronger.”