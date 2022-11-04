Lieutenant governor visits county clerk

While in town for a meeting with law enforcement officials, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson stopped in to visit Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 8, to “see how things are going,” according to the Lt. Governor’s staff.

Henderson, as lieutenant governor, has the statutorily assigned duty to serve as the chief election officer of the state.

During her visit to the Tooele County Clerk’s office, Henderson toured the clerk’s office, including the ballot counting room and equipment. Henderson also observed early voting in the clerk’s office.

Shaw reported that 10,364 ballots have been processed and tabulated as of Friday morning out of approximately 37,790 registered active voters for a return rate of 27.4%.

Less than one-tenth of a percent of ballots returned to the clerk’s office were kicked out by the automated validating machine and referred for manual processing.

“The most frequent problem in validating a returned ballot is that the signature on the ballot didn’t match the signatures on file,” Shaw said.

If the electronic equipment can’t validate a signature, two election officials take a manual look at the signature and see if they can match it with one of the signatures in the state database.

If that doesn’t work the voter is contacted by email, text, or phone.

When voters are contacted by phone they often are skeptical and suspect the call is some kind of scam, according to Shaw.

“If that happens we just tell them we’ll drop something to them in the mail,” Shaw said.

The overall fix or “cure” rate for rejected ballots is very high, according to Shaw.

Other than not being able to match the signature, ballots returned with no signature are the next highest cause for ballots to be referred for manual validation.

Shaw mentioned one incident where the signature did not match the signatures on the ballot. Once investigated, it was found that there were two voters with the same name, father and son, at the same address. The father accidentally filled out the ballot mailed to his son and returned it in his son’s envelope.

The barcode on the return envelope brought up his son’s signatures for verification and they didn’t match the father’s signature.

“It was encouraging to see that the system worked,” said Shaw.

To be valid, ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 7.

Ballots may also be dropped off at one of 10 secure drop boxes across the county by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8 — see tooeleco.org/elections/wheretovote/dropbox/ for locations. Ballots may alsoat a vote center on Election Day — Deseret Peak Complex and the Tooele County Administration Building in the basement from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voters who registered too late to receive a ballot in the mail, lost or never received a ballot, or just want to vote in person may vote in person at a vote center on Election Day.

The Transcript Bulletin will delay printing the Nov. 9 edition until all ballots are counted on election eve and include preliminary election results in the print and online edition.

Close elections may not be decided until the final vote canvass is approved two weeks after the election Nov. 22. Interim preliminary results will be posted on our website.

For additional information vote counting and security see http://tooeleonline.com/vote-counting-and-security/.