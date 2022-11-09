Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Ashlee Mohr, deputy clerk; Nikki Rash, chief deputy clerk; Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson; Tracy Shaw, Tooele County clerk; Jane Wrenn, deputy clerk; Teresa Young, deputy clerk.

November 9, 2022
Lieutenant governor visits Tooele County Clerk

While in town for a meeting with law enforcement officials, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson stopped in to visit Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 8, to “see how things are going,” according to the Lt. Governor’s staff.

Henderson, as lieutenant governor, has the statutorily assigned duty to serve as the chief election officer of the state.

During her visit to the Tooele County Clerk’s office, Henderson toured the clerk’s office, including the ballot counting room and equipment. Henderson also observed early voting in the clerk’s office.

