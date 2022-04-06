Life’s Worth Living Foundation hosts Walk-a-Thon

Life’s Worth Living Foundation will host their annual Walk-a-Thon to raise money for Tooele County high school’s hope squads and suicide awareness on April 16.

The Walk-a-Thon will be hosted at Stansbury High School. Participants will walk 10 miles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants may raise pledges from friends, family and businesses. The money will be donated to Tooele County High School Hope Squads and the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, according to Jon Gossett, Life’s Worth Living founder.

Last year, over $3,000 in pledges were raised for Stansbury’s Hope Squad alone from students walking.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite by searching “Life’s Worth Living Foundation.”

Tickets are available at $20.