Life’s Worth Living Foundation recovery event a success

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation hosted a recovery event to help remove the stigma from drug addiction and recovery that featured two speakers at Tooele Technical College on Thursday evening.

Ed Hansen, one of the founding members of the foundation and a Tooele City Council member, spoke about the effect addiction had on his life.

Hansen was followed by Casey Scott, a former radio anchor, who shared his recovery story.

Hansen talked about his son, Jed, who got married at 19 and began abusing prescription drugs.

“The guys at work would give him prescription drugs to get through the night or they would give them to him to help him with the pain of lifting heavy things and it developed from there,” he said. “He had kind of an addictive personality. He liked gambling and anything adventurous. It was hard for him not to do it. It was a challenge or a rush- that was just part of him.”

Hansens son’s addiction escalated and he ended up dying by suicide.

“He told me before he died that he was trying to change,” Hansen said solemnly.

It’s important to talk about addiction and recovery, according to Hansen.

“If you don’t talk about it, people tend to hide it,” Hansen said in an interview with the Transcript Bulletin. “We have a stigma that it’s bad to talk about. The reality is, it’s best to talk about these issues and share them. When people are able to talk about this, they are able to get their feelings out and they have a better chance of recovery.”

Scott talked about growing up in a household with a lot of partying, which got him interested in drinking at a young age.

“I remember growing up at age 14, grabbing a beer and drinking it,” he said. “I just wanted to be cool. So, I started my drinking journey at 14.”

Scott continued to drink and party through his adult years, and his job made it easy to do so, he said.

Scott ended up getting a new job as a producer for the radio station, which didn’t help his addiction to alcohol.

“I got to do all of these cool things,”Scot said. “I got to meet rockstars and the whole time I’m drinking and partying, and everyone kind of expected this from me, because I was the party kid.”

Ten years later, Scott decided that the radio world was not for him and he got a job working for 2 News.

“Anywhere I went, someone knew me,” he said.

Scott began having an identity crisis, his drinking continued, and his wife divorced him.

“So, she left and that’s when it really got bad,” said Scott. “Drinking was working until it wasn’t. And, that’s the scary thing about drinking and drugs, it works until it doesn’t. We all go to it for some reason or another. At first it works and then it doesn’t.”

Channel 2 News ended up letting Scott go because of his drinking problem and he quit drinking for a while and began working at Channel 5 news.

In 2018, Scott decided to drink and drive, got into a car accident, and ended up hurting several people.

“I could be in prison,” he said. “I could be seeing my children from behind bars.”

Scott’s story ends with him getting into a rehab facility and quitting alcohol use.

“Now I talk to a therapist, I communicate, and it’s not all good but it’s not all bad. Life is pretty good,” Scott said.

At the end of the event, Scott shared a letter that his daughter wrote for school about her experience with her dad’s drinking: “My dad would have never gotten sober without the crash. He hit rock bottom and would have never gotten the help he needed without the crash. I am much happier these days and I am proud of the man my dad has become,” his daughter wrote.

“Addiction is a family disease,” Scott said. “So recovery needs to be a family solution.”