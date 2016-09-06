Life’s Worth Living Foundation to hold vigil Saturday at park

Candlelight vigil honors National Suicide Prevention Week ♦

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation will hold a candlelight vigil this Saturday in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week.

At the same time, countless other suicide prevention groups across the nation will hold similar vigils, said foundation president Jon Gossett.

“I think this a good way for people to come out, honor those people they’ve lost and have a unified front [for suicide prevention],” he said.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of Vine and Main streets in Tooele City. The event will feature a couple speakers from Life’s Worth Living Foundation immediately prior to the vigil, Gossett said.

“They’ll probably be people from our foundation,” he said. “They’ll talk about some things available to … people who have lost someone or are suicidal.”

Gossett founded the Life’s Worth Living Foundation in 2014, after two local families lost loved ones to suicide.

In addition to holding support meetings every third Thursday for anyone who struggles with suicidal thoughts, or has lost someone to suicide, the foundation also works to bring suicide prevention training to the county, fund scholarships for local students and pass pro-suicide prevention legislation.

The support meetings are held at Tooele Applied Technology College at 7 p.m.

“We probably see more suicidal people and survivors of suicide than any other group in ooele County, I imagine,” Gossett said. “We do the scholarships, we’ve brought in training to TATC … we’re very active politically.”

As a certified 501(c)3 organization, the foundation is funded through donations from corporate sponsors and community members. This year, it became a member of the American Association of Suicidology, which will help bring specialized training to the county, Gossett added.

“Statistically, Utah is fourth in the nation for suicide per capita,” he said. “It’s the number one cause of death for our youth 10-17 years old. … It’s kind of staggering, but if we can all come together and realize what’s available in our community, … the more we look out for each other, the better off we are.”

More information about the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, including offered scholarships and upcoming events, is available on lifesworthlivingfoundation.com.