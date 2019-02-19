Life’s Worth Living invites public on Walk to Wendover

Third annual walk for suicide prevention set for April 26-28 ♦

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation is ready to walk to Wendover for the third time, but this time it’s inviting the public to join in.

Set for April 26-28, The Life’s Worth Living Foundation has invited a limited number of the public to join in its annual Walk to Wendover.

For the last two years the public could get involved in the walk through a walkathon held in Tooele, while the walk/bus ride to Wendover was reserved for Life’s Worth Living board members for safety and organizational reasons, according to Jon Gossett, LWL president.

“I think we’re ready for the public this year,” Gossett said.

LWL has reserved two buses that can carry a total of 106 people for the walk, according to Gossett.

“The public is invited to reserve a seat on one of the buses,” he said. “We’ll take reservations until the buses are full.”

During the walk people walk in front of the buses. When the walkers need a rest, they get on the bus, Gossett said.

On Friday, April 26, walkers will walk 50 miles or about half the way from Tooele City to Wendover. The bus will then bring the walkers back to Tooele for the night. The buses will depart early Saturday morning and take the walkers out to Interstate 80 where they will walk the remaining 50 miles to Wendover on a frontage road.

The walkers will spend Saturday night in Wendover and return Sunday morning by bus in time for an exotic car show, planned by LWL as part of the walk weekend, at Liddiard Home Furnishings parking lot.

Walkers that raise $500 in pledges will receive a free hotel room in Wendover on Saturday night, Gossett said.

“The Walk to Wendover not only brings a lot of attention to suicide prevention,” Gossett said. “It also is our major fundraiser for the year.”

The foundation’s goal is to raise $50,000 through the walk, according to Gossett.

“We don’t pay any salaries,” Gossett said. “But the costs for materials, printing, trainings, social media, support for families affected by suicide and scholarships, all add up.”

Life’s Worth Living Foundation is a Tooele County-based charitable 501c(3) non-profit organization registered with the state of Utah. Founded in 2014, it provides suicide awareness, prevention and education.

Gossett says it’s hard to measure the effectiveness of the foundation’s impact.

“In the years since the foundation started, Tooele County has dropped from the county in Utah with the fourth highest suicide rate to the twenty-first,” Gossett said. “But we know the numbers rise and fall.”

Gossett doesn’t credit the foundation alone for the improvement.

“The thing that really benefits us here in Tooele County is that we work well together,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the school district, Valley Behavioral Health, the county Health Department, and other government agencies and civic groups. That’s what makes the difference.”

A ticket for the Walk to Wendover bus is $35. More information on the Walk to Wendover and a link to reserve a bus seat can be found on the Life’s Worth Living Foundation Facebook page.