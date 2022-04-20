Life’s Worth Living Walk-a-thon a success

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a group aimed at preventing suicide and helping those who have struggled, raised over $6,000 during their annual Walk-a-Thon at the Stansbury High School track last weekend.

Around 50 participants, including school Stansbury Hope Squad students, teachers, members of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, and members of the community, gathered at the track from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to walk 10 miles.

“Considering it was Easter weekend, we felt pretty good about the turnout,” Toni Broadhead, Hope Squad advisor said.

Instead of just walking around the track 40 times, participants were joined by Bikers Against Child Abuse who showed up on their motorcycles to support walkers.

“It was amazing having them there,” Broadhead said. “They spoke in our hope squad class a few weeks ago and shared what they do to support the kids in our community. It meant a lot to have them there.”

Prior to their walk, participants worked to raise pledges but they weren’t required to raise a set amount.

At the end of the walk, over $6,000 was collected from pledges, which was nearly equivalent to last year’s $6,300.

All donations collected will go to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, but the foundation will give some of the money to Stansbury High School for their Hope Squad, because they were the only Hope Squad in the valley who participated in the event, according to Gossett.

In years past, when other high school Hope Squads participated in the event, whichever school raised the most money would have a pizza party and the opportunity to host the next year’s walk on their track.

“I am grateful for this community and especially for the Hope Squad,” Broadhead said. “They put their heart and soul into everything they do. It was hard raising money this year. It’s been hard for a lot of charities. We just keep showing up and doing what we can. It is amazing what you can accomplish when you are supported by your peers and your community. Hope squad has some of the most resilient humans.”